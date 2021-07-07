19-year-old with autism vanishes shortly before then-Hurricane Elsa arrived in the Tampa Bay area

Anyone who sees Malaiya Sargent should call Winter Haven police at 863-401-2256.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are searching for a 19-year-old woman with autism who was last seen shortly before Hurricane Elsa, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, passed by the Tampa Bay area.

Malaiya Sargent was last spotted around 3 p.m. Tuesday in her neighborhood on Oakcrest Drive. Sargent is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds.

She was wearing a backpack and may have been walking along Highway 17 northbound toward Highway 92. She had on a blue shirt and jeans.

"She has not taken her medication and authorities and her family are very worried about her," the Winter Haven Police Department wrote in an email.

Anyone who knows where she might be should call police at 863-401-2256.