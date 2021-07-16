Sheriff: Man hit 2 teen girls with truck, killing 1, and tried to cover it up

The 2 girls were hit on July 4. One girl never regained consciousness and died at the hospital.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Winter Haven man is accused of hitting two 14-year-old girls on July 4 with his truck and driving away.

One of the teen girls never regained consciousness and later died, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. July 4 on the shoulder of New Tampa Highway about a half-mile east of Clark Road in Lakeland. Two 14-year-old girls were walking long the side of the road, believed to have been going home after a party, deputies say.

As the girls were walking, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck drove down New Tampa Highway and hit both girls. The girls were hit and thrown back farther into the grass shoulder of the road and lost consciousness, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the driver, 28-year-old Matthew O'Neill, didn't stop and instead revved his engine to speed away, according to audio captured by a video recording.

Both girls were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One girl never woke up and died from her injuries on July 6 at the hospital, deputies say. The other teen was later released after treatment.

The agency says its investigation uncovered video that showed the hit-and-run. The truck had an extended cab and a "non-transparent covering" on the right front passenger window, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they also found pieces of a honeycombed-style grill at the crash scene that were matched to a 1997-2003 Ford F-150.

Deputies say on July 14 they got a tip saying O'Neill was overheard talking about how he was in the area of the crash on July 4 and knew he hit something but "was unsure of what it was."

The sheriff's office says deputies were able to track down the truck and get a warrant to search it. Deputies say they noticed a lot of residual adhesive left on the window frame of the right front passenger window, indicating it had recently been covered by duct tape, which is consistent with video evidence of the crash.

The grill pieces matched perfectly with the damage found on the truck's grill, deputies say.

And, deputies say they found what appeared to be blood on the inside edge of the hood and hair on the right side bumper, headlight and wheel well. The damage and evidence found on the truck were consistent with the hit-and-run, the agency said.

Deputies say it was "obvious" O'Neill had tried to clean the hood, front right quarter panel and front right tire after the hit-and-run. And, deputies say they found a new empty bottle of ammonia in O'Neill's trash right on top and "in plain view."

Deputies say O'Neill told them he was in a crash July 6 in Winter Haven and that's how the grill of his truck was damaged. Deputies say that was a lie.

Additional evidence shows O'Neill leaving his home on July 4 in his truck, shows his truck at the scene of the hit-and-run and later at his parent's home in Plant City, deputies say. The agency says O'Neill had originally told deputies he hadn't left Winter Haven on July 4.

O'Neill was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and tampering with evidence. Deputies say their investigation is ongoing.

“I can tell you that our detectives worked doggedly on this case right from the start," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "We received numerous tips, most of which didn’t pan out. Detectives first found the truck, then a suspect. Their diligence in gathering evidence shows that the suspect was the one who hit those young girls, then fled, and refused to accept responsibility.”