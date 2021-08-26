Winter Haven police search for missing man

Police say Densley Brown, 63, drove away from his home on Aug. 11 and has not been seen since.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are searching for a man they say drove away from his Winter Haven home more than two weeks ago and hasn't been seen since.

Officers say Densley Brown, 63, left his home on Palmetto Avenue on Aug. 11 around 7:45 p.m. in his blue Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag MSSUPA.

He called his daughter to tell her he was driving to the hospital for a medical examination but never arrived. Police have searched all local hospitals and locations where Brown usually frequents but have not been able to find him.

Brown was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.