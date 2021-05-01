Police searching for missing man from Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are searching for a missing man from Lake Hamilton.
Christopher Eric Riner, 44, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 near Winter Haven Hospital. Investigators believe he called somebody to pick him up on hospital property.
At the time, Riner was wearing jeans, a light shirt and a blue or gray jacket.
"Riner has autism, developmental disabilities and has a seizure disorder," the Winter Haven Police Department wrote in a news release.
According to relatives, he frequently visits fast-food restaurants and gas stations. Anyone who sees Riner should call 9-1-1 to help bring him home safely.
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- Awful for seniors': Scheduling vaccine appointments is a tech headache for some
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes
- Read the full transcript of President Trump's call with Georgia's Sec. of State
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter