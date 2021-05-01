x
Police searching for missing man from Polk County

Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1.
Credit: Winter Haven Police Department

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are searching for a missing man from Lake Hamilton.

Christopher Eric Riner, 44, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 near Winter Haven Hospital. Investigators believe he called somebody to pick him up on hospital property.

At the time, Riner was wearing jeans, a light shirt and a blue or gray jacket.

"Riner has autism, developmental disabilities and has a seizure disorder," the Winter Haven Police Department wrote in a news release.

According to relatives, he frequently visits fast-food restaurants and gas stations. Anyone who sees Riner should call 9-1-1 to help bring him home safely.

