Winter Haven police seeks help in finding missing 64-year-old

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 64-year-old Densley Brown.

Investigators report he was last in touch with family members around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 11. Brown is said to have left his Palmetto Avenue home in a 2010 Blue Hyundai Sonata with the Florida license plate: "MSSUPA".

He spoke on the phone to his daughter saying he was having chest pains and was going to an unidentified hospital, a press release reads. Police say all Bay area hospitals were checked, only to find no records of him being at any of them.

There have been multiple attempts to try to find him but found nothing so far. Investigators add that there has been no activity on any of Brown's accounts and the car has not been reported on any toll roads in Florida.