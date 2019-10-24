WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department continues to look for a 73-year-old woman who they say hasn't been seen since she visited her husband in the hospital on Tuesday.

Rena Nancy Cooley left the Winter Haven Hospital around 7 p.m. Police say she has shown early signs of dementia.

Officers have checked her home on Arlington Park Drive "numerous times," and she still hasn't been seen, according to the police department.

Police say she is likely driving a tan 2011 Chevy Malibu with Florida license plate tag LLSH49 and was last seen wearing a black dress when she left the hospital.

Anyone who has seen Cooley in the last 24 hours or has any other information is asked to call Sgt. Josh Hall at (863) 401-2256.

