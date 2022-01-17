The 'Wolf Moon' rises Monday night, so what is it?

You'll be able to see it over the Tampa Bay region beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET.

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday night, the "Wolf Moon" will light up the sky.

This moon is a little different from any other that we'll see this year.

This January lunar display got its name because wolves were most likely to be howling at the moon during this time of the year.

Back in the day, they use to think the wolves were howling from hunger, but now we know these fascinating predators were howling for a bunch of reasons, from defining territory to finding lost pack members.

Native Americans had many names for this moon besides “Wolf,” including “Cold Moon” and “Hard Moon.” This stems from the fact that it's usually really cold when it comes out.

“Low-level clouds blocked out a lot of the sunshine Monday,” 10 Tampa Bay Meteorologist Autumn Robertson said. "We have quite the chilly night ahead, and gradually clearing skies from dusk to dawn will lead to great viewing conditions if you want to look up at the sky and howl with the wolves.”

This best full moon moment will arrive at 6:48 p.m. ET on Jan. 17, 2022. However, the moon will rise and become visible over Tampa Bay at 5:45 p.m. ET and set at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday.

Missing out on Monday night's full moon? Next up, the “Snow Moon," also referred to as the "Groundhog Moon," rises Wednesday, Feb. 16.

