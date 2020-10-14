The mother alleges Velez confronted her in the backseat of the car, stabbing her with a butcher knife in the face and neck.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The disturbing case turning more bizarre as new details into the investigation emerge, including an alleged stabbing and kidnaping that preceded the baby’s abandonment.

The woman allegedly responsible appeared in court Tuesday and her motive behind the acts is still in question.

Andiana Velez, 24, collapsed during her virtual arraignment when her bond doubled to $500,000 dollars. Her attorney asked for the orginal $250,000 mark to be lowered to $50,000.

"These are very serious allegations," said State Attorney Kate Morgan. "They are egregious in nature."

The Hamden woman is facing charges of reckless endangerment in the first-degree, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree assault. She has five other pending matters to her name and has prior convictions for assault and reckless endangerment.

"The state is also requesting for a protective order for the minor and a no contact with 100 yards stay away for the victim," said Attorney Morgan.

According to Valez's arrest warrant, she admitted to police she left an eight-month-old baby girl in the dumpster at 573 Dixwell Avenue in New Haven Monday afternoon. The child was found alive with burns on her hands. She was taken to Yale New Haven Children’s hospital to be treated. She is in stable condition.

It’s not the 90s when there wasn’t that many avenues. There are many ways they can go," said neighbor Andrew Ward.

In an interview with police, Velez, the child’s babysitter, said she confronted the mother over the burns on the child’s hands. Velez alleges that the mother referred to the burns as an accident and said the mother begged her not to say anything or she would blame the incident on her.

Later, the three drove to the Best Gas on Ella Grass Boulevard.

The mother alleges Velez confronted her in the backseat of the car stabbing her with a butcher knife in the face and neck. She was able to knock the knife from Velez’s hands and call for police. Velez drove off in the car with the baby inside.

"It’s then alleged that she took the victim’s baby and put her in a dumpster while knowing this baby did have injuries," said Attorney Morgan.

Police say surveillance video at the gas station showed the car rocking back-and-forth but couldn’t see through the tints in the windows. The mother had small puncture wounds but denied medical treatment.

Velez’s defense attorney referred to her unstable mental health as possible factor for the incident.

"She’s currently seeking therapy. She had been working prior to the COVID shut down," said Public Defender, Trey Bruce.

Velez alleges she was the one that was attacked in the car before the mother ran off. Her attorney saying, he has no further comment on the matter.