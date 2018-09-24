WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A Polk County woman has been charged after deputies say she put her dog in a bag and dropped it in a dumpster.

The dog was found Saturday when two people heard a sound coming from the dumpster near the intersection of Mohagany Run and Cypress Gardens Road in Winter Haven. One of them jumped in and pulled out a trash bag. Inside the bag was a Chihuahua wearing a pink collar.

There was a microchip implanted in the dog, which was registered to 41-year-old Shawkimo Anderson. Deputies say she originally told them she gave her dog, Diamond, to another woman two months ago, but then changed her story and admitted putting the dog in the dumpster because she could no longer afford it.

Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. She was released on a $1,000 bond. The dog later died.

Anderson doesn’t have a criminal history.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP