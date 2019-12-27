HUDSON, Fla. — A woman on a bicycle was crossing U.S. 19 in Hudson with her dog early Friday morning, when troopers say they were both hit by a car.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, they were near New York Avenue – but were not in a crosswalk – when the crash happened around 2:45 a.m.
Troopers say the car was in the center lane, and the driver had a green light.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The dog died at the scene.
A news release states the driver stopped after the crash and cooperated with investigators.
