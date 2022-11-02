x
Maryland woman arrested for allegedly exposing herself, yelling at children while handing out Halloween candy

Officers took 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek into custody, according to an incident report.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested after police say she exposed herself and yelled obscenities toward children while she was handing out candy on Halloween night.

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded for a report of an indecent exposure in 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater, Maryland, around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. 

Someone told officers that 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek of Edgewater was exposing herself to children trick-or-treating and yelling obscenities as she handed out candy. 

Officers witnessed Kaczorek standing near the roadway in front of a residence, authorities said. They approached her and detained Kaczorek without further incident.

Kaczorek was arrested and charged accordingly, police said.

