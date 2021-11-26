Police: Woman arrested for selling neighbor's car for scraps

The woman received $300 for the sale before the car was reported missing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Pete woman is behind bars after police say she tried selling her neighbor's pickup truck for scraps.

According to police, 55-year-old Rosalee Baker reached out to a local recycling company to sell her neighbor's Ford F-150. Police say she acted as if she owned the truck and even completed a bill of sale and a request to cancel the title.

Baker received $300 for the sale, and the truck was towed and taken to a scrap yard, according to authorities. However, once it arrived, police say the truck was reported missing.

After law enforcement notified the recycling company, investigators say they were able to trace the sale back to Baker.