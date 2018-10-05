BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WTSP) -- A Brooksville woman says she requested her own medical records from Oak Hill Hospital but said she received 256 pages of records for a complete stranger.

“I’m very upset,” Cynthia Silhol said. “I really am.”

Silhol says, whether the mistake was accidental or not, she believes it violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which is intended to keep medical records private.

Hospital and medical providers can face fines between $100 and $50,000 for violations.

“Gave the lady's name, her address, which was in Ohio,” Silhol said of the documents she received.

It also had the woman’s date of birth, Medicare ID number and Social Security number, she said.

The hospital tells 10News Silhol should get her records tomorrow.

“I have no idea where my records are,” she said. “Who got mine?”

Someone has already stopped by her house to pick up the wrong ones.

“Protecting the security of our patients’ records is something we take very seriously, and we apologize for this mistake, which we are correcting,” the hospital said in a statement. “We have retrieved the patient record, we are conducting a process review to help ensure this doesn’t happen again, and we will be notifying those affected.”

Oak Hill Hospital is owned by HCA Healthcare, which owns hospitals all over Florida and across the country.

