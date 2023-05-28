38-year-old woman dead, child in critical condition after crash in Largo

Largo police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Keene Road and Belleair Road.

LARGO, Fla. — A 38-year-old woman is dead and a child is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Largo, according to a news release.

A 2010 Volkswagen, driven by Kimberly Murzyn, ran a red light and crashed into a 2022 GMC Sierra that was making a left westbound turn onto Belleair Road, police said in a statement.

Authorities said Murzyn was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries. A child who was also inside the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC was taken to the hospital and is doing okay.