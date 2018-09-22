ST. PETERSBURG, Fla -- Great news! Police in St. Petersburg have found the family of a woman located in St. Petersburg earlier today.

The woman was found near 27th Avenue North and 1st Street N. in St. Petersburg with no identification and she couldn't tell police her name. So they posted her photo on Facebook, as did we.

A couple hours after it was posted, we learned that police connected her with her family.

"We appreciate all that you did to make this happen," St. Petersburg police put on their Facebook page.

"Sharing these posts goes a long way... thank you!!"

