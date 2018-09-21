A woman and her granddaughter were injured Thursday when the motorcycle they were on crashed into a home in Spring Hill, the Florida Highway Patrol.

About 4 p.m., a Spring Hill woman was waiting for her granddaughter at the school bus stop on the northeast corner of Malcolm Avenue and Kimberly Avenue, FHP said. After the girl got on the motorcycle, the grandmother reportedly accelerated and tried to make a left turn to head east on Kimberly Avenue, but went too fast and lost control during the turn.

The 2005 Suzuki AN650 went off the road, across the driveway of a home in the 8000 block of Kimberly Avenue and struck the home. The motorcycle overturned.

The grandmother was taken to Bayonet Point Medical Center. The granddaughter was flown to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. Both had critical injuries, FHP said.

The girl was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

Charges are pending against the motorcycle driver, FHP said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP