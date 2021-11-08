25-year-old woman identified in Tampa death investigation

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is looking for more information as it relates to a woman whose body was found on Nov. 2.
Police have identified the woman as a 25-year-old known as Jenny from the Sulphur Springs area. At this time, that is all of the information police have to provide in identifying her.
Around 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, officers found her body outside of a home on 9th Street north near Fairbanks Avenue. They have not been able to determine what led up to her death.
If you have any information about Jenny or anything that happened on 9th Street at the time of her death, police are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.