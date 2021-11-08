25-year-old woman identified in Tampa death investigation

Police found the woman's body on Nov. 2.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is looking for more information as it relates to a woman whose body was found on Nov. 2.

Police have identified the woman as a 25-year-old known as Jenny from the Sulphur Springs area. At this time, that is all of the information police have to provide in identifying her.

Around 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, officers found her body outside of a home on 9th Street north near Fairbanks Avenue. They have not been able to determine what led up to her death.