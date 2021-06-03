Laylah Bordeau is charged with eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the crash that killed a family of four.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been indicted in a crash on I-71 in Delaware County that killed a Powell family in March.

Laylah Bordeau is charged with eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the crash that killed a family of four, the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Bordeau had fentanyl in her system on March 29 when the crash took place.

Bordeau was driving a Nissan Titan northbound when OSHP says she drove off the roadway, crossed the median, struck a cable barrier and entered the southbound lanes.

According to OHSP, Bordeau’s vehicle struck Toyota RAV4 head-on, which then struck a Freightliner Cascadia, overturning and catching on fire. OSHP said Bordeau's vehicle also caught fire.

A Powell family inside the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSHP identified the victims as 42-year-old Brian Sperl, 38-year-old Abigail Sperl and their children 14-year-old Bastion Sperl and 11-year-old Lincoln Sperl.

At the time, Bordeau told troopers she did not remember the crash. She also told troopers she does not drink or have a drug problem. Lab results later confirmed Bordeau had more than 92 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash.