77-year-old woman killed in Haines City crash

Police say the Davenport woman was traveling north on U.S. 27 when she struck another car.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police are investigating after a 77-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash Monday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, police say the woman was traveling north on U.S. 27 in a black 2018 Kia Miro when she collided with a 2011 Nissan Rogue near the intersection of South Boulevard.

The Nissan Rogue was driven by a 20-year-old woman who investigators say they discovered had traveled into the path of the 77-year-old's car when turning left onto South Boulevard.

Police say the impact caused the Nissan rogue to flip while the Kia Miro traveled about 150 feet before landing in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27.

The 77-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her car and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where she died from her injuries, according to police.

Haines City officers say the 20-year-old woman was alert and was also transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with a compound fracture to the left leg.

Following the crash, all northbound lanes of U.S. 27 were closed for about 30 minutes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but impairment did not appear to be a factor, and both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.