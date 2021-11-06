Woman killed in Lake Wales crash was not wearing seatbelt

A 7-month-old baby in the car properly restrained in a car seat was not injured, authorities say.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday night.

Authorities say Candice Franz, 25, was not wearing a seat belt when her 2010 Nissan Versa collided with another driver's black Ford Mustang in unincorporated Lake wakes.

Around 8:18 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene at Masterpiece Road near the intersection of Timberlane Road.

According to details that detectives collected, Franz was traveling northbound on Masterpiece Road, while the driver of the Mustang was traveling southbound. Authorities believe Franz hydroplaned over rainwater on the road and "spun into the path of the Ford."

Franz was transported to the hospital, however, she died due to the injuries she sustained during the crash.

A 7-month-old baby girl was also in the car with Franz, the sheriff's office says. However, she did not appear to be injured as she was properly restrained in a car seat. Authorities still took precautions and transported her to the Tampa Hospital to be evaluated.

The other driver involved in the crash was also treated at the hospital, then released.

After further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the Mustang was wearing a seatbelt, but Franz was not at the time of the crash.