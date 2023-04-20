Police identify woman killed in 'road rage' shooting along I-4 in Plant City

A man who was driving the car, who has not been identified, was left with injuries from the shooting.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Law enforcement identified a woman who was killed in what is being called a road rage incident that happened Tuesday along Interstate 4 in Plant City.

According to the Plant City Police Department, 29-year-old Elizabeth Arrieta died after being shot while in the passenger seat of a car Tuesday night.

A man who was driving the car, who has not been identified, was left with injuries from the shooting.

The incident started when police received a 911 call just before 9:15 p.m. from a man who said he and his passenger had been shot while driving on I-4. He said he had stopped the car at Plant City Fire Rescue Station No. 3 located on N. Park Road.

Once the pair arrived, first responders at the fire station "immediately" rendered first aid assistance to both people. The woman, now known to be Arrieta, had been fatally shot in the "upper body" and died at the scene.

The man was also shot and was rushed to a local hospital. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers said before the man was taken to the hospital, he told them that a man driving a silver or gray Toyota Prius shot at his car on I-4 before Exit 23. Shortly before the shooting, the man reportedly said the Prius' driver was "driving recklessly in traffic and exhibited road rage" toward the two people for an "unknown reason" and then shot at the other car.

After the shooting, the Prius' driver continued eastbound on I-4.