OCALA, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed by deputies who say she pointed a gun at them on Christmas Day in Marion County.

Authorities say someone called 911 about a suicide threat in the late afternoon on SW 79th Terrace in the Palm Cay neighborhood of Ocala. When deputies responded, they say the 59-year-old woman came out of a home and pointed the firearm at them.

Deputies shot her, then had her taken to a local hospital. But, she died.

No deputies were hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the shooting with the help of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or know somebody who is, you are not alone. There is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

In the Tampa Bay area, 2-1-1 will also connect you to the Crisis Center.

