TARPON SPRINGS, Fla.—A woman has died after police say they found her on the side of the road Saturday morning.

Tarpon Springs Police said she was hit by a Nissan pickup truck as she was pushing a stroller with a two-year-old girl in it.

Tarpon Springs Police said when they arrived on the scene, they saw a 27-year-old woman laying off the side of the road with three small children standing next to her. Officers also said they saw a red Nissan pickup near the scene in the lane closest to the road’s shoulder.

The woman who police believe was struck by the vehicle was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she died.

The woman was the mother of the two-year-old girl and one of the other children with her. She was the legal guardian of the other one.

The two-year-old female is currently being treated at Florida Hospital of North Pinellas for minor non-life-threatening injuries after the stroller she was in flipped over in the wreck.

The driver has not been charged and police said he was cooperating with investigators.

