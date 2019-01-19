SIESTA KEY, Fla. — UPDATE: Sarasota County deputies say Cynthia Chiu has been found.

Sarasota County deputies are appealing to the public to help find a Siesta Key visitor who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Cynthia Chiu, 39, was last seen on surveillance cameras walking north in the 100 block of Columbus Boulevard. A recent medical event may have caused her confusion, including becoming lost and having difficulty speaking.

She did not take her cell phone or pocketbook with her.

She is 5 feet tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue fleece top and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 316-1201 or 911 in an emergency.

