CLEARWATER, Fla. — Days after a stabbing in Clearwater, police say they know who did it – but they can't find her.

Shateardra Woods is wanted for aggravated battery, according to a news release. Officers say the 37-year-old stabbed a woman in the upper body after an argument Monday night at 908 Vine Ave.

Sandra Eddy, 31, was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for treatment.

Detectives are searching for Woods, but they believe people are helping her hide out. Police are making it clear that anyone who helps her could be arrested too.

Anyone with information about Woods is being asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4679.

RELATED: Deputies arrest accused Wells Fargo robber

RELATED: 1 killed, others injured in Austin stabbing, EMS says

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter