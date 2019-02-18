TAMPA, Fla. — Police have released the name of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found Sunday morning in a swimming pool at the Jewish Community Center in Tampa.

Tiffany Marie Jones, whose last known address was in Largo, apparently drowned at the center on North Howard Avenue near West Gray Street, police said.

Based on the preliminary results of the autopsy and evidence at the scene, detectives say there is no foul play involved in Jones' death.

