Officers say no foul play is suspected at this time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman's body was found in a St. Petersburg pond early Friday morning, the police department confirmed.

St. Pete police received a report around 7:30 a.m. of a woman, appearing to be in her 50s, found dead in the pond behind 4856 Snook Drive SE.

Medical examiners are still working to determine the cause of death, but officers say no foul play is suspected at this time.