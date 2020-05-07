Woman's body found in water in St. Pete

Police got the call just before 8:30 a.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman's body was found Sunday morning in the water at Suntex Marinas, police say.

St. Pete Police got the call around 8:24 a.m. Police said the woman is in her 50s.

Officers responded to the scene where they found a woman dead in the water at the Suntex Marinas on 32nd Way S in St. Pete.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

