Woman's body found in water in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman's body was found Sunday morning in the water at Suntex Marinas, police say.
St. Pete Police got the call around 8:24 a.m. Police said the woman is in her 50s.
Officers responded to the scene where they found a woman dead in the water at the Suntex Marinas on 32nd Way S in St. Pete.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
