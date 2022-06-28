'Biden Protect Abortion' | Pair of Women's March activists climb crane to reveal banner in DC

The two activists are calling on President Biden to take 'decisive action' to save lives and protect a women's right to an abortion.

WASHINGTON — A pair of Women's March activists scaled a crane Tuesday morning in D.C. to place a banner following the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a press release.

At least 10 states in the United States immediately banned abortion on Friday in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, dividing the nation between jurisdictions where the procedure is legal and where it is banned.

The banner will be revealed at the North Capitol St NE & T St NE Washington, D.C. 20002.

The pair joined forces and traveled all across the state including Michigan, Texas, and Florida to have their message heard by the President Biden.

In a press release, the group wrote "Biden needs to secure the reelection, will scale a crane in Washington D.C. to send the President a clear message: we will not go back."

The activists that will be climbing the crane are Rachel O'Leary Carmona, Women's March Executive Director, and Tamika Middleton, Women's March Managing Director.

“Fight to protect the women that brought you to power or step aside and elect someone who will. It’s as simple as that," said Carmona. “You have the power to codify reproductive rights through executive action and you have the power to expand the court. Use it and stop hiding from your own shadow.”

Carmona and Middleton hope to continue their fight until women's right to an abortion is fully restored.

