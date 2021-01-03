SARASOTA, Fla. — A World War II veteran in Sarasota got a birthday treat to be proud of.
Retired 1st Lt. Bernie Friedland celebrated his 95th birthday on Sunday. Sarasota police officers, other first responders and citizens lined up and drove by his house to wish him his happiest birthday yet. Friedland greeted each passing car with a salute and a smile.
"We were honored to be among those who drove by the home of 1st Lieutenant Bernie Friedland today," the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. "This young man, who is a World War II Veteran, celebrated his 95th birthday. Dozens of people from around Sarasota wished him a special happy birthday & thanked him for his service."
The tweet received dozens of likes, along with comments from more well-wishers, within a day of being posted.
If you want to wish a World War II veteran a happy birthday, there's an easy way to do it! Honor Flight of Central Florida is asking for birthday cards for vets whose birthdays are coming up. Two of them, Vern Cummings of Largo and Joseph Hall of Dunedin, celebrate their birthdays later this week.
