97-year-old World War II veteran surprised with birthday parade

Lights and sirens were in full force as the birthday parade rolled past Harvey Huber's house.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Harvey Huber's life has been dedicated to service. That's why the Clearwater Police Department wanted to do something special for the veteran on his 97th birthday.

Huber served his country during World War II with the U.S. Marines before then serving his community as a volunteer for a decade at the police department.

"Service has been a big part of his entire life," the Clearwater Police Department wrote.

Lights and sirens were in full force as the birthday parade rolled past Huber's house. The 97-year-old sat in his driveway waving to those who took the time to make his birthday special.



Happiest of Birthdays, Harvey and thank you for your service!