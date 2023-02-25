Wrong-way driver crashes into trooper, FHP says

Adonis Francisco Adames collided with the patrol car's left side, which caused the trooper to suffer minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old Zephyrhills man driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 crashed into a trooper's patrol vehicle early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Adonis Francisco Adames was driving northbound, entering I-75 and continuing northbound in the southbound lanes when a trooper intercepted Adames' red 2021 Toyota Camry near milepost 276, FHP said.

Authorities explained Adames "failed to evade" the trooper who had positioned his car in the path of Adames.

The 28-year-old collided with the patrol car's left side, which caused the trooper to suffer minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.