x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wrong-way driver crashes into trooper, FHP says

Adonis Francisco Adames collided with the patrol car's left side, which caused the trooper to suffer minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old Zephyrhills man driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 crashed into a trooper's patrol vehicle early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Adonis Francisco Adames was driving northbound, entering I-75 and continuing northbound in the southbound lanes when a trooper intercepted Adames' red 2021 Toyota Camry near milepost 276, FHP said.

 

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Authorities explained Adames "failed to evade" the trooper who had positioned his car in the path of Adames.

The 28-year-old collided with the patrol car's left side, which caused the trooper to suffer minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Adames was arrested by FHP troopers for driving in the wrong direction and DUI after providing a breath sample of 0.148. 

More Videos

In Other News

Florida drivers see high auto insurance rates

Before You Leave, Check This Out