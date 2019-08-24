TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Ybor City.
Officers said a wrong-way driver and their passenger were killed in the crash on 15th Street/21st Avenue.
Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Officers said the wrong-way driver hit several parked cars.
DUI units and Traffic Homicide Units are on scene and conducting the investigation.
RELATED: Wrong-way RV crash leaves man in serious condition
RELATED: FDOT to add technology that could detect wrong-way drivers on Howard Frankland
This is a developing story and will be updated.
What other people are reading right now:
- 27 injured in light rail collision in Sacramento
- Port Richey man accused of forcing boy to sit on toilet for hours
- Woman brings meth to her court appearance for drug charges, deputies say
- Video shows woman shoving ailing dog into car trunk
- Florida serial killer who targeted gay men set to die tonight, here's the last meal he ordered
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.