TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Ybor City.

Officers said a wrong-way driver and their passenger were killed in the crash on 15th Street/21st Avenue.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Officers said the wrong-way driver hit several parked cars.

DUI units and Traffic Homicide Units are on scene and conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

