Wrongful death lawsuit filed against gun manufacturer following Bradley Hulett’s death

The teen's parents say the company never warned against a faulty gun.

TAMPA, Fla — Bradley Hulett was just 15 years old when a hangout session at his friend's house turned deadly.

Christopher Ramsey Bevan got ahold of a gun and pulled the trigger, shooting Hulett in December of 2019.

Bevan was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, and court records showed he faced a first-degree felony charge as an adult.

A prosecutor later suggested the gun, which was manufactured by SIG SAUER, had a defect.

"He wouldn't have wanted any of this," Meagan Hulett, Bradley's mother said.

The teen's parents are now shifting their focus to the company who they say never warned against a faulty gun.

A wrongful death complaint filed Dec. 9 alleges SIG SAUER's P320 firearm was dangerous and defective, and no warnings about the gun firing without the trigger being pulled were given.

"This particular handgun has a defect That allows the gun to fire without the trigger being pulled," State Attorney Andrew Warren said back in November when the charges against 17-year-old Christopher Ramsey Bevan were dropped.

Bevan had the firearm in his possession when Bradley was shot. Warren said legal action could be pursued against SIG SAUER because of the defect.

That legal action might not be so straightforward.

Gun expert and trainer Ryan Thomas with 2A Warrior doubts the gun went off on its own.

"I've trained enough people to know that that is that that's all just false. The young man's finger was on the trigger, and he pulled that because he didn't understand guns or gun safety," Thomas said.

Thomas says SIG SAUER did recall its P320 firearm – but not for what's being alleged.

"It wasn't an issue with the gun discharging by itself. It was an issue with the firearm discharging when it was violently dropped on a hard surface," Thomas said.

The lawsuit also names the Tampa Police Department, where Officer Edwin Perez registered his weapon and Shoot Straight where the gun was purchased.

We reached out to the police department for a response to the agency being mentioned in the lawsuit, but it would not comment on pending litigation. SIG SAUER did not reply to a call or email on Tuesday. A message left for Shoot Straight was not immediately returned.