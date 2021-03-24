WWE ThunderDome to take over Yuengling Center

Your favorite superstars are moving across the bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — The WWE ThunderDome might be leaving Tropicana Field, but it isn't going too far.

Starting on April 12, the WWE ThunderDome will start a new residency at the Yuengling Center.

The immersive viewing atmosphere brings thousands of fans together -- virtually, using live video. To pull it off, WWE ThunderDome uses a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics and even drone cameras. It recently earned top honors for best virtual fan experience at this year's Sportel Awards.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ThunderDome has called the Amway Center in Orlando and Tropicana Field in St. Pete home before making this latest move.

“WWE has always been a highlight of our event mix and bringing this world-class residency to Yuengling Center only strengthens our relationship,” said Kevin Preast, Executive Vice President of Event Management at Vinik Sports Group. “Hosting WWE ThunderDome is another step towards a full return of hosting more events in the area.”

Fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming WWE shows via www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

WWE says its on-site staff members will adhere to strict health and safety protocols that include mask-wearing, social distancing and coronavirus testing.