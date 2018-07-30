A man redoing his backyard made a very unusual discovery: the headstone of a World War II veteran.

Now the search is on for the veteran's gravesite.

The man who found William Henry Matthews' headstone called St. Petersburg police, who after a little research of their own learned it belonged in Lincoln Cemetery in Gulfport.

The issue is records don’t indicate where he was buried. With more than 4,000 unmarked graves, we’re told it could be any one of them.

The president of the Lincoln Cemetery Society says they’re working with the funeral home and trying to get in touch with any living family members to find out more.

Matthews died in 1952. His mother, who died 25 years later, is also buried at the same cemetery so it’s likely they have a family plot.

If you have any information please get in touch with the cemetery at (727) 280-6635.

