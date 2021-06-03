Iconic civil rights leader Dr. Xernona Clayton to celebrate 90th birthday in Tampa

Dr. Clayton was a pioneer in promoting the accomplishments of African Americans through her Trumpet Awards.

TAMPA, Fla — Renowned civil rights activist and godmother of the late Rep. John Lewis' son, Dr. Xernon Clayton will be in Tampa this weekend to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Clayton was a former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a leader in promoting the accomplishments of African Americans through her nationally televised Trumpet Awards.

She also was a pioneer in broadcast television, becoming the south's first Black person to have their own television show – the Xernona Clayton show, which aired on WAGA-TV in Atlanta. From there, she spent almost 30 years as a top executive for Turner Broadcasting.

Several celebrities and politicians will be attending Clayton's birthday celebrations at the CURRENT Hotel, according to Visit Tampa Bay.