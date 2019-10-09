TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week after Hurricane Dorian slammed into the northern Bahamas’ Abaco Islands, the head chef of one of Tampa’s top catering companies is packing up.

He hopes to provide some much-needed relief through his specialty - preparing food.

Chef Gaston Meredith of Ybor City plans to leave for the Bahamas Wednesday morning. The retired member of the US Coast Guard is now the President and Executive Chef of Gaston’s Culinary Services.

Besides his experience in the Coast Guard, Meredith also spent time running his own fine-dining restaurant. He serves large crowds working for both Universal Studios and Marriott International, according to his online biography.

Meredith tells 10News he received a call asking for help and happened to have an opening in his schedule this week to leave his business and head to the Bahamas to help.

