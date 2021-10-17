Ybor City hosts 3rd Annual Taste of Latino Festival

Good food and good music will draw in thousands on Sunday for the 3rd Annual Taste of Latino Festival.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 3rd Annual Taste of Latino Festival is a celebration of Latin culture. The event began at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

There is traditional food, music and fun. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the festival drew a crowd of around 10,000 people.

Some of the dishes being served at the festival include paella, empanadas, Cuban sandwiches and much more.

One of the highlights of the event is the Top Latino Chef contest. The Tampa winner will go on to compete in the World Food Championships which is an international cooking competition in Dallas, TX.

The event goes on all day until 6 p.m. Tickets are free and can be reserved through Eventbrite.

The festival is being held at Centro Asturiano de Tampa, 1913 North Nebraska Ave., in Historic Ybor City, Florida. VIP tickets can be purchased for an exclusive experience.