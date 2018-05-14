Ybor City thrived on the cigar business, living up to the name 'cigar city'.

While attitudes have changed about smoking, there are some that say cigars should be regulated differently.

Right now, the FDA wants your feedback about how to regulate premium cigar products. The JC Newman Cigar Company is Ybor's last working cigar factory.

It's been through four generations since it was founded back in 1895. But the owners say the FDA regulations would be a nail in the coffin for them.

The factory sells $10 million worth of products a year, but it costs triple that to comply with FDA regulations.

That's why they're relaunching a 'save cigar city' campaign. The FDA will take your comments through June 25th.

They've told business owners they realize the regulations will put them out of business.

You can leave your thoughts here.

