Police: Man arrested after pistol-whipping neighbor and barricading himself in home

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a man is in custody after a SWAT team responded to a standoff situation at a home in Ybor City.

Police say Dandre Lee, 41, barricaded himself in his home after getting into an argument with his neighbor over money. It started around 2:43 a.m. Tuesday on 12th Avenue and 27th Street in Ybor City, according to the department.

Tampa police say Lee fired shots into the air and then pistol-whipped his neighbor in the head before locking himself in his home.

The neighbor was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations, according to police. He will be transported to Hillsborough County Jail and charged with aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm.