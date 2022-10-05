Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates awards $126,000 of scholarships to high school seniors

Each of the students were surprised by the invasion of pirates at their school Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Arrgh! The pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla are handing out some of their treasure to graduating seniors.

This year the Krewe celebrated the 25th year of the community fund, having donated more than $1 million to Hillsborough County students. The pirates awarded $126,000 in college scholarships to nine 2022 high school graduates as part of the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Fund.

"Each of the honorees excels in academics, athletics, and leadership activities," a press release for the event said.