A Seffner man has racked-up so many code violations he might be headed to jail on Tuesday.

Cliff Noble says he’s cleaning up his property as best he can. “You know, I’ve done what I thought I could do,” said the 71-year-old.

In the past couple of weeks, piles of junk, old motorhomes, boats, trailers, mattresses, appliances and more that had accumulated here for years were finally hauled away.

“I didn’t like it this messed up either,” said Noble.

It was all finally hauled away.

“Oh, it was a mess. And now, now it looks like a house,” said Joseph Dino, who lives nearby and has seen the progress which he describes as a 100% improvement.

Noble has been motivated by a court date Tuesday afternoon. That’s when he could become the first person sentenced to jail time under a law passed last year. He faces up to 30 days for chronically failing to comply with past code enforcement warnings, and accumulating $800,000 in unpaid fines.

“I’m just gonna say, I’ve done as much as I’m going to do,” said Noble. “And if you can’t live with it, I’ll go to jail for it. I ain’t doing no more.”

Noble says he doesn’t resent his neighbors who started complaining a few years ago. That’s when the contents of storage units he would buy at auction started accumulating on his property.

What he called a yard sale, neighbors and Hillsborough Code Enforcers called a nuisance and unlicensed business.

Neighbors say when Noble‘s business was up and running, there were people coming in and out of the neighborhood, all day, every day. Cars lined up along the street, they say. Some neighbors were afraid to let their kids play outside.

“We’ve been doing this for four or five years I think,” said Larry Stone, who lives across the street from Noble.

Noble says he has already spent a total of 37 days in and out jail for failing to appear in court and other issues linked to his case.

When people recently asked him if he’s going to jail again, “I said I hope so. I want to be first!” Noble laughed.

He just might get his wish.

Still, neighbors have little confidence even if Noble spends time behind bars, that he will keep his property clean.

“He was in jail for awhile last year. His sister cleaned up the whole place. Spent thousands of dollars to haul stuff off,” said Stone. “As soon as he got out of jail, he went back to the places and bought stuff to replenish it.”

Noble himself doesn’t know what will happen either.

“They won’t put me in jail,” he said, then burst out laughing.

We asked, “Are you sure?”

“No,” Noble answered, laughing again.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP