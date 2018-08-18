Treasure hunters, your time is here.

The state of Florida is hosting its annual unclaimed property auction Saturday at the Tampa Marriott Westshore.

All auction items come from safe deposit boxes for which rent has not been paid to the bank for three years. After the contents are turned over to the state, the Division of Unclaimed Property holds all of it for another two years.

Money raised at the auction for each items is credited to the owner's account, where the funds remain claimable indefinitely.

The auction catalog shows an eclectic number of items, aside from the expected gold coins and jewelry. There are sports cards, a newspaper from the day Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and Carter/Mondale campaign buttons from the 1976 presidential election.

