A child has been transported to the hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by a car as he was riding his bicycle around 3:57 p.m. on New Year's Eve in Spring Hill.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver was traveling southbound on Pomona Avenue going towards the intersection of Candia Street when the child on the bicycle suddenly darted into the roadway. Troopers say the child is five-years-old.

The driver tried to swerve out of the way of the bicycle, but a collision was not avoidable, troopers say. The child was thrown from the bicycle onto the road and has been transported to All Children's Hospital as a trauma alert.

Stay with 10News for further information on this developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.