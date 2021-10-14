Franklin County Children Services said they are also looking for her parents, but do not know the child's name or address.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Children Services is asking for the public's help in finding the parents and identifying a young girl found alone.

FCCS said the girl, approximately 3 or 4 years old was found wandering in the Rock Creek area of Grove City around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The girl is safe but FCCS does not know her name or address.

She was found wearing a blue and gray tank top with a red and black plaid patterned fleece sweater.

She also had a multi-colored skirt on along with slip-on leopard print sneakers.