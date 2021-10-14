FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A young girl who was found wandering in the Grove City area Wednesday night has reunited with her family, according to Franklin County Children Services.



The agency issued an alert Thursday morning asking for the public's help in identifying the girl and her family.



FCCS said the girl, approximately 3 or 4 years old, was found alone in the Rock Creek area around 8 p.m. She was unharmed and remained in the care of the agency until she was reunited with her family Thursday afternoon.



The agency said it is in communication with the family and will assess if additional services are needed.