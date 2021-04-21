Your guide to the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

This is the first time fans will be allowed to watch the races after the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Racers will be burning rubber this weekend for the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix in downtown St. Petersburg.

The race is set for Friday, April 23 - Sunday, April 25.

>Watch crews layout the 1.8-mile course here!

Tickets

St. Petersburg city leaders made the decision last month to allow 20,000 spectators go to the events each day.

Based on availability and the need to meet social distancing guidelines, a limited number of tickets are now on sale.

If you deferred your tickets from the March 13-15, 2020 event, you can find more information on those next steps here.

Health and Safety

There will be safety guidelines and protocols in place to keep fans safe as they watch the races.

Masks or face covering will be required at all times, even outside at the event. But "spectators who do not have a mask or facial covering will be issued a mask at the entry gates."

Those who are planning to go this weekend can learn more about the health and safety rules here.

Parking

City parking garages cost $10 Friday. Parking costs $15 on Saturday and Sunday.

Motorcycle parking is available for $5 Saturday and Sunday along the west side of 1st Street South between 1st Avenue South and Central Avenue.

There is also a park-and-ride shuttle from Tropicana Field. It runs from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. A shuttle service takes people from Tropicana Field to the racecourse. Parking at Tropicana Field costs $10 by credit card only.

What is the course?

The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.