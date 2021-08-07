You can work part-time for the homes of the Bulls, Lightning – here's how

Everything from housekeeping to event security positions are open at Amalie Arena and the Yuengling Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for a new part-time job, you can apply to work at Amalie Arena or the Yuengling Center.

In order to fill open positions, the Yuengling Center is hosting a part-time job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Positions open at both Amalie Arena and the Yuengling Center include those in housekeeping, conversion, guest services, ticketing, security and parking.

If you're interested in applying for a job, organizers with Vinik Sports Group say candidates should "dress professionally" and to bring three copies of their resume and written references.

When you get to the Yuengling Center for the job fair, you're asked to enter through Gate B and park in Lot 22F. Once inside, you'll need to wear a face covering.