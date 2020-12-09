20 years later: Zachary Bernhardt is still missing

He was just 8 years old when he vanished from his home in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Sept. 11, 2000, Zachary Bernhardt vanished. He was just eight years old.

Twenty years later, his family is still fighting for his safe return.

“We’re still looking for him. We love him. We miss him. We want him home. It doesn’t get easier. It’s not something that is easy. Everybody says, oh in time. It doesn’t work that way with us. You know? Our loved one’s still out there,” Zachary's aunt Billie-Jo Jimenez told 10 Tampa Bay.

Clearwater Police say his mother reported him missing from their apartment located on Drew Street just east of U.S. 19 in Clearwater. They are asking anyone who has information on this case to call police at 727-562-4242.

Zachary would be 28 years old now and his case is the longest-running Amber Alert in the state of Florida.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has hundreds of kids they’re still looking for.

Back in February, 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo spoke with the Bernhardts. They told her whenever a new Amber Alert gets issued, the hearts of the Bernhardts break.

"We used to go whenever there was a child that was close missing. We would be there. Then it gets to the point where you can't do it. You can't tear yourself apart all the time so it's like you just pray and hope that they find this child who went missing," Zachary's Grandmother Carole Bernhardt said at the time.

According to the FDLE's active Amber Alerts, investigators are still looking for Zachary and six other children.

